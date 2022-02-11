Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,347 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.63. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.
In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).
About Dunelm Group
Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.
