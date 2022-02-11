Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Announces Dividend of GBX 14

Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) announced a dividend on Wednesday, February 9th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be paid a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.19) per share on Friday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Shares of LON:DNLM opened at GBX 1,308 ($17.69) on Friday. The company has a market cap of £2.66 billion and a PE ratio of 20.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,347 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,348.63. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,219 ($16.48) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,599 ($21.62). The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.30.

In other news, insider Laura Carr sold 54,583 shares of Dunelm Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,337 ($18.08), for a total value of £729,774.71 ($986,848.83).

DNLM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,620 ($21.91) price objective on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,775 ($24.00) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($22.31) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Monday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.93) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($23.66) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a research report on Thursday, December 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,685 ($22.79).

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bean bags; bed frames, mattresses, divan beds and bases, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

