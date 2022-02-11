DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) Shares Up 0.2%

DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF (NYSEARCA:STBL) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.05. Approximately 9 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 7,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $24.29 and a 200 day moving average of $24.62.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DriveWealth Steady Saver ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.