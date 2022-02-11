Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.22 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) – Equities researchers at William Blair cut their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Driven Brands in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.22 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.29.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently commented on DRVN. Morgan Stanley raised Driven Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Driven Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

Shares of DRVN stock opened at $30.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion and a P/E ratio of 143.29. The business’s 50 day moving average is $31.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.55. Driven Brands has a 12-month low of $22.26 and a 12-month high of $35.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DRVN. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Driven Brands by 5,815.6% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,903,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,871,293 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 63.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 3,745,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,954 shares during the period. Highside Global Management LLC acquired a new position in Driven Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $19,239,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Driven Brands by 131.5% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,167,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,722,000 after acquiring an additional 663,013 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Driven Brands by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,784,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,105,000 after acquiring an additional 611,930 shares during the period. 29.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Driven Brands Company Profile

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.