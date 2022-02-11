DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) Trading 7.9% Higher

DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) shares traded up 7.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $24.67 and last traded at $24.59. 576,702 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 27,033,975 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.78.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Monday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of DraftKings from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Roth Capital reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of DraftKings from $46.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of DraftKings in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.39.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.12. The company has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of -6.71 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 3.18.

In related news, Director Harry Sloan acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.52 per share, for a total transaction of $1,976,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Woodrow Levin acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $36.81 per share, with a total value of $257,670.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DKNG. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $1,073,000. Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 40.7% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 39,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,883,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the third quarter worth about $50,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DraftKings in the second quarter worth about $3,288,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in shares of DraftKings by 7.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 309,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,892,000 after purchasing an additional 21,310 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.97% of the company’s stock.

DraftKings

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

