Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Doximity, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $66.36.

DOCS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Raymond James decreased their target price on Doximity from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on Doximity in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $84.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Doximity from $90.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Doximity in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $78.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Doximity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

DOCS opened at $60.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $49.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.54. Doximity has a 1 year low of $39.92 and a 1 year high of $107.79.

Doximity (NASDAQ:DOCS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $97.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.27 million. The company’s revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Doximity will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.82, for a total transaction of $131,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 14,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.60, for a total value of $932,239.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DOCS. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Doximity during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Doximity by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Doximity in the 2nd quarter valued at $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Doximity Company Profile

Doximity, Inc operates a cloud-based digital platform for medical professionals in the United States. The company's cloud-based platform provides its members with tools built for medical professionals, enabling them to collaborate with their colleagues, coordinate patient care, conduct virtual patient visits, stay up-to-date with the latest medical news and research, and manage their careers.

