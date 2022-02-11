Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.01-$2.07 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.04. Douglas Emmett also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.010-$2.070 EPS.

DEI opened at $31.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Douglas Emmett has a 12-month low of $27.92 and a 12-month high of $36.97.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.37). Douglas Emmett had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 7.11%. The firm had revenue of $238.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.46 EPS. Douglas Emmett’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Douglas Emmett will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is currently 320.01%.

Several research firms recently commented on DEI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Douglas Emmett from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Douglas Emmett from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Douglas Emmett from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $40.20.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Douglas Emmett stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 5.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Douglas Emmett were worth $585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

Douglas Emmett, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, ownership, and management of real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: Office, and Multifamily. The Office segment comprises rental of office space and other tenant services, including parking and storage space rental.

