Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.10-1.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.15. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.950-$4.250 EPS.

A number of analysts have commented on D shares. Barclays began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group raised shares of Dominion Energy from a neutral rating to a buy rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $81.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $84.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $84.11.

Shares of NYSE D opened at $78.25 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.54. Dominion Energy has a 52 week low of $67.85 and a 52 week high of $81.67. The stock has a market cap of $63.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.68, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This is a boost from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.41%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 79.50%.

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Susan N. Story acquired 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $74.42 per share, for a total transaction of $111,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Dominion Energy stock. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 19.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.63% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

