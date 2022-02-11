DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Stake Lowered by Eaton Vance Management

Eaton Vance Management lessened its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 0.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,299,244 shares of the company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $334,320,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DOCU. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in DocuSign by 0.6% in the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 409,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,611 shares during the period. Capitolis Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DocuSign during the third quarter worth about $16,061,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in DocuSign by 14.6% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 11,587 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its stake in DocuSign by 3.7% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after buying an additional 552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in DocuSign by 8.8% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DocuSign alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $345.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $275.00 to $180.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Wedbush lowered shares of DocuSign from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $340.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of DocuSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DocuSign presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.72.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 37,764 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.48, for a total value of $5,607,198.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of DocuSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.44, for a total transaction of $1,505,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,264 shares of company stock valued at $10,680,574. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DOCU traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $127.65. The stock had a trading volume of 22,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,635,158. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $137.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $228.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market cap of $25.26 billion, a PE ratio of -219.34, a P/E/G ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.91. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $108.06 and a one year high of $314.76.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $545.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $531.25 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 5.72% and a negative return on equity of 9.12%. DocuSign’s quarterly revenue was up 42.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOCU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU).

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.