Divisar Capital Management LLC Increases Stake in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG)

Divisar Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (NYSE:VPG) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 301,417 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,619 shares during the period. Vishay Precision Group makes up about 3.6% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Vishay Precision Group were worth $10,480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth about $75,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 212.1% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,918 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $99,000 after acquiring an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Vishay Precision Group by 91,875.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,679 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 3,675 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in Vishay Precision Group in the second quarter worth approximately $204,000. 77.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE VPG traded up $0.04 on Friday, hitting $32.04. The stock had a trading volume of 11 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,133. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a current ratio of 4.10. Vishay Precision Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.22 and a 52-week high of $39.71. The company has a market capitalization of $436.58 million, a PE ratio of 30.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.39.

Vishay Precision Group (NYSE:VPG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Vishay Precision Group had a net margin of 4.74% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $81.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Vishay Precision Group, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vishay Precision Group news, Director Wes Cummins acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $35.27 per share, for a total transaction of $176,350.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders have bought a total of 20,000 shares of company stock worth $729,250 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 6.63% of the company’s stock.

About Vishay Precision Group

Vishay Precision Group, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of sensors and sensor-based measurement systems. It operates through the following segments: Foil Technology Products; Force Sensors; and Weighing and Control Systems. The Foil Technology Products segment includes foil resistor and strain gage.

