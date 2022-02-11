Divisar Capital Management LLC Acquires 40,000 Shares of Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX)

Divisar Capital Management LLC raised its position in Box, Inc. (NYSE:BOX) by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 217,448 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares during the quarter. BOX accounts for about 1.8% of Divisar Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Divisar Capital Management LLC owned about 0.14% of BOX worth $5,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 25.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 124,235 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,941,000 after purchasing an additional 25,271 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in BOX by 123.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 980,026 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $23,197,000 after purchasing an additional 540,914 shares during the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC raised its position in BOX by 37.7% in the third quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 1,755,663 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,557,000 after purchasing an additional 480,919 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of BOX during the second quarter worth about $517,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of BOX by 127.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,046,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,730,000 after acquiring an additional 586,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

BOX stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.44. The stock had a trading volume of 11,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,434,028. Box, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.85 and a fifty-two week high of $28.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of -85.44 and a beta of 1.27.

BOX (NYSE:BOX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The software maker reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $224.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.62 million. BOX had a negative return on equity of 48.70% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Box, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BOX. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on BOX from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on BOX from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Raymond James raised their price objective on BOX from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded BOX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.20.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 49,381 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.02, for a total transaction of $1,284,893.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel J. Levin sold 6,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $157,768.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 230,307 shares of company stock valued at $6,212,741. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About BOX

Box, Inc engages in the provision of enterprise content platform that enables organizations to securely manage enterprise content while allowing easy, secure access and sharing of this content from anywhere, on any device. Its products include cloud content management, IT and admin controls, box governance, box zones, box relay, box shuttle, box keysafe and automations.

