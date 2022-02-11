Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Stake in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in Umpqua Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,905,549 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 474,370 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Umpqua were worth $160,091,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Umpqua by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,628 shares of the bank’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,897 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Umpqua by 42.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,856 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Umpqua by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,095 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. 93.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on UMPQ shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Umpqua from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Umpqua from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.90.

Shares of UMPQ opened at $21.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.13. Umpqua Holdings Co. has a twelve month low of $15.96 and a twelve month high of $22.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day moving average of $20.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $19.92.

Umpqua (NASDAQ:UMPQ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $316.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.57 million. Umpqua had a net margin of 31.88% and a return on equity of 15.40%. Umpqua’s revenue was down 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Umpqua Holdings Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.97%. Umpqua’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.75%.

Umpqua Holdings Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which provides banking and financial services. The firm operates through followings segments: Wholesale Bank, Wealth Management, Retail Bank and Home Lending. The Wholesale Bank segment includes lending, treasury and cash management services and customer risk management products to middle market corporate, commercial and business banking customers and the operations of FinPac.

