Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $155.60 Million Stock Holdings in Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BLL) by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,729,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,134 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Ball were worth $155,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BLL. Parnassus Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the third quarter worth $812,701,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 6.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,698,461 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,312,091,000 after acquiring an additional 1,605,959 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Ball by 1,030.1% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,758,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,533 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Ball in the second quarter worth $108,181,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ball by 19.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,271,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $564,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,998 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BLL opened at $92.67 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $92.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.88. Ball Co. has a 52-week low of $77.95 and a 52-week high of $98.09. The stock has a market cap of $30.02 billion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.47.

Ball (NYSE:BLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Ball had a return on equity of 31.47% and a net margin of 6.36%. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is 30.19%.

BLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup downgraded shares of Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $101.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Ball from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Ball from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ball in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.06.

In other Ball news, President Daniel William Fisher purchased 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.89 per share, with a total value of $657,230.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging, North and Central America; Beverage Packaging, South America; Beverage Packaging, Europe; and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging, North and Central America segment sold under multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

