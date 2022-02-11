Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $148.85 Million Stock Position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP reduced its position in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 996,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 12,271 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $148,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in M&T Bank by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,741,653 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,080,000 after purchasing an additional 181,715 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 19.3% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,273,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $190,191,000 after acquiring an additional 205,631 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in M&T Bank by 33.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,258,066 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $182,809,000 after acquiring an additional 317,822 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its position in M&T Bank by 34.6% during the third quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 1,247,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $186,237,000 after acquiring an additional 320,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in M&T Bank by 16.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,187,911 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $177,403,000 after acquiring an additional 169,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.
MTB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of M&T Bank in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $167.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, M&T Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.81.
M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. M&T Bank had a net margin of 30.44% and a return on equity of 12.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that M&T Bank Co. will post 11.61 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th were paid a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. This is a boost from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.78%.
M&T Bank Company Profile
M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.
