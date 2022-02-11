Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Stock Position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 924,958 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 70,111 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $145,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Agilent Technologies by 232.9% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,735,434 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $256,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214,140 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agilent Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $14,223,000. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 10.2% during the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 51,285 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,081,000 after buying an additional 4,737 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 37.5% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,187,411 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $175,510,000 after buying an additional 323,672 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 150,778.8% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 49,790 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,359,000 after buying an additional 49,757 shares during the period.

Get Agilent Technologies alerts:

In other news, VP Rodney Gonsalves sold 669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.04, for a total transaction of $101,714.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,097 shares of company stock valued at $19,434,604 over the last three months.

A stock opened at $141.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.95, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.04. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.47 and a twelve month high of $179.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $156.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The medical research company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The company’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This is an increase from Agilent Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 3rd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on A. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $162.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.50.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets; Diagnostics and Genomics; and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding A? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A).

Receive News & Ratings for Agilent Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agilent Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.