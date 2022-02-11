Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 13,286 Shares of Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (NYSE:RGA) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,370,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,286 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $152,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RGA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 9.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,507 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,479,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 12.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 12,584 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,439 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America in the second quarter worth approximately $327,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 0.8% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,957 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Reinsurance Group of America by 1.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,935,436 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,640,000 after acquiring an additional 92,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Alka Gautam sold 858 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.05, for a total value of $94,422.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RGA opened at $114.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated has a 1-year low of $94.32 and a 1-year high of $134.93. The company has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $110.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $112.90.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($1.39). Reinsurance Group of America had a net margin of 3.61% and a return on equity of 1.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated will post 2.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.68%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $141.00 to $131.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America from $129.00 to $123.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $119.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.00.

Reinsurance Group of America Company Profile

Reinsurance Group of America, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of traditional and non-traditional life and health reinsurance products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Latin America; Canada; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia Pacific; and Corporate and Other.

