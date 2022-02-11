Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

According to Zacks, “Deutsche Telekom is Europe’s largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide. Through T-Mobile, Deutsche Telekom’s mobile telephony subsidiary, and through other subsidiaries and investments, Deutsche Telekom serves mobile telephony customers worldwide. Deutsche Telekom offers its customers a complete range of fixed-line voice telephony products and services. “

Get Deutsche Telekom alerts:

DTEGY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Deutsche Telekom from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Deutsche Telekom in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.42.

Deutsche Telekom stock opened at $20.01 on Wednesday. Deutsche Telekom has a 12 month low of $17.46 and a 12 month high of $22.23. The company has a market cap of $95.25 billion, a PE ratio of 14.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.57.

Deutsche Telekom (OTCMKTS:DTEGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The utilities provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Deutsche Telekom had a net margin of 5.01% and a return on equity of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $31.69 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts anticipate that Deutsche Telekom will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Deutsche Telekom Company Profile

Deutsche Telekom AG engages in the provision of telecommunications and information technology services. It operates through the following segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, Group Development, and Group Headquarters and Group Services. The Germany segment comprises fixed-network and mobile activities for consumers and business customers in Germany, as well as telecommunications services for carriers.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Telekom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Telekom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.