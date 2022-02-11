Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Hold” Rating for Countryside Properties (LON:CSP)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Countryside Properties (LON:CSP) in a research report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reissued an overweight rating and issued a GBX 520 ($7.03) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Peel Hunt reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 560 ($7.57) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 510 ($6.90) price target on shares of Countryside Properties in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Countryside Properties from GBX 450 ($6.09) to GBX 340 ($4.60) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Countryside Properties has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 500.44 ($6.77).

Get Countryside Properties alerts:

LON CSP opened at GBX 310.60 ($4.20) on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 392.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 466.62. Countryside Properties has a 12-month low of GBX 290.80 ($3.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 579.50 ($7.84). The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. The company has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.72.

In related news, insider Iain McPherson purchased 55,935 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 417 ($5.64) per share, with a total value of £233,248.95 ($315,414.40). Also, insider John W. Martin purchased 47,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 421 ($5.69) per share, for a total transaction of £199,920.27 ($270,345.19).

About Countryside Properties

Countryside Properties PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, Partnerships and Housebuilding. The Partnerships segment specializes in the urban regeneration of public sector land that delivers private, affordable, and private rented sector homes in partnership with local authorities and housing associations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.