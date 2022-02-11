Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reiterates “Buy” Rating for SSP Group (LON:SSPG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued their buy rating on shares of SSP Group (LON:SSPG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 333 ($4.50) price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Shore Capital restated a buy rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Friday, February 4th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 375 ($5.07) price target on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.73) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.46) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, January 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.73) price target on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 348.44 ($4.71).

Get SSP Group alerts:

Shares of LON SSPG opened at GBX 303.20 ($4.10) on Monday. The stock has a market cap of £2.41 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 255.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 258.48. SSP Group has a 52 week low of GBX 209.17 ($2.83) and a 52 week high of GBX 399.70 ($5.41). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80.

In other news, insider Carolyn Bradley acquired 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 221 ($2.99) per share, for a total transaction of £39,780 ($53,793.10). In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 18,151 shares of company stock worth $4,015,635.

About SSP Group

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 35 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SSP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.