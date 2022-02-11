Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Reaffirms “Hold” Rating for M&G (LON:MNG)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of M&G (LON:MNG) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 250 ($3.38) to GBX 237 ($3.20) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of M&G from GBX 220 ($2.97) to GBX 217 ($2.93) and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 238 ($3.22).

Shares of M&G stock opened at GBX 216 ($2.92) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.92, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of £5.61 billion and a PE ratio of 86.96. M&G has a 1-year low of GBX 182.95 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of GBX 254.30 ($3.44). The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 205.34.

M&G plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in savings and investment businesses in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Savings & Asset Management and Heritage. It offers retirement, savings, and investment management solutions to its retail and institutional customers.

