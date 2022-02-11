Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $470.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $575.00 to $470.00 in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $556.00 to $613.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $440.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded Monolithic Power Systems from a sector weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $520.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $535.78.

NASDAQ:MPWR opened at $407.29 on Monday. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.51 and a 1 year high of $580.00. The stock has a market cap of $18.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.01, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $456.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $484.58.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.24. Monolithic Power Systems had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $336.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.90 earnings per share. Monolithic Power Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Monolithic Power Systems will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 53.93%.

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 29,638 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total value of $11,833,860.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 7,393 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $399.28, for a total transaction of $2,951,877.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 55,551 shares of company stock valued at $23,452,796 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1,583.3% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc is a semiconductor company, which engages in designing, developing, and marketing analog solutions for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. Its products include power modules, class-d audio, ultrasound mux, automotive, LED lighting and illumination, precision analog, and motor drivers.

