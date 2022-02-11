Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.56

Destiny Media Technologies Inc. (CVE:DSY) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$1.56 and traded as high as C$1.74. Destiny Media Technologies shares last traded at C$1.74, with a volume of 2,700 shares.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.57 and a 200-day moving average of C$1.70. The company has a current ratio of 5.58, a quick ratio of 5.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of C$17.66 million and a P/E ratio of 47.03.

Destiny Media Technologies (CVE:DSY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.43 million for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Destiny Media Technologies Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Destiny Media Technologies Inc, through its subsidiary, Destiny Software Productions Inc, develops technologies that enable the distribution of digital media files in a streaming or digital download format over the internet. It offers Play MPE, a two-sided B2B marketplace that enables music labels and artists to create and distribute promotional content and musical assets, as well as music broadcasting professionals, music curators, and music reviewers to discover, download, broadcast, and review the music.

