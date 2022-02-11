Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Denison Mines (NYSE:DNN) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday.

Shares of NYSE DNN opened at $1.29 on Thursday. Denison Mines has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $2.14.

About Denison Mines

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

