Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 45,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,875,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.

DNN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.

The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.94.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 15.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 55,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 7,447 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 157,252 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 13,904 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 92,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 18,306 shares during the last quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Denison Mines by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 162,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Denison Mines during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Institutional investors own 24.96% of the company’s stock.

Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

