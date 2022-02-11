Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) Stock Price Up 6.1%

Denison Mines Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN) (TSE:DML) shares rose 6.1% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $1.30 and last traded at $1.30. Approximately 45,868 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 9,875,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.22.
DNN has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet cut shares of Denison Mines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Denison Mines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.60 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Denison Mines from C$2.40 to C$2.25 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.46.
The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 64.53 and a beta of 1.94.
About Denison Mines (NYSEAMERICAN:DNN)
Denison Mines Corp. engages in the exploration and development of uranium. The firm has interest in McClean Lake and Mill, Wheeler River, Waterbury, Midwest, and Hook-Carter projects. It operates through the following segments: Mining, Closed Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on May 9, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.
