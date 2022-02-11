DeltaChain (DELTA) Price Tops $0.0000 on Exchanges

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. During the last seven days, DeltaChain has traded flat against the US dollar. DeltaChain has a total market capitalization of $272,093.75 and approximately $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DeltaChain alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $143.85 or 0.00328422 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000124 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00006158 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000850 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $518.61 or 0.01184072 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

About DeltaChain

DeltaChain is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. The official website for DeltaChain is deltachain.tech . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

DeltaChain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeltaChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DeltaChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DeltaChain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeltaChain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.