Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Shares Purchased by Hudson Bay Capital Management LP

Hudson Bay Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 166.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $3,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 493.2% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 577 shares during the period. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter worth $32,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the third quarter worth $43,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Delta Air Lines by 163.0% in the third quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC now owns 1,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines during the third quarter valued at $57,000. 63.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DAL. Cowen raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank raised Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $43.90 on Friday. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a one year low of $33.40 and a one year high of $52.28. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $39.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 104.53 and a beta of 1.24.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 129.80% and a net margin of 0.93%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.29 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.53) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.59 per share, with a total value of $213,540.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William C. Carroll sold 3,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $143,486.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

