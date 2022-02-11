DeepOnion (ONION) Market Capitalization Hits $3.42 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last week, DeepOnion has traded up 43.6% against the dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000347 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. DeepOnion has a total market cap of $3.42 million and $2,403.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Astar (ASTR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002298 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002763 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000400 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0584 or 0.00000134 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002755 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00014048 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00009018 BTC.

About DeepOnion

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,632,711 coins. The official message board for DeepOnion is deeponion.org/community . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official website is deeponion.org . The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DeepOnion should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

