Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $225.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $225.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 27.49% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on DDOG. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Datadog from $180.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Friday. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Datadog from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Datadog currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $183.90.

NASDAQ DDOG opened at $176.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a current ratio of 3.94. The company has a market capitalization of $55.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,260.48 and a beta of 1.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $151.88. Datadog has a one year low of $69.73 and a one year high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative net margin of 5.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.72%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.01) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 83.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total transaction of $5,596,307.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Shardul Shah sold 13,506 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $2,404,068.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock valued at $225,520,716 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 20.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in Datadog in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Datadog during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Datadog

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

