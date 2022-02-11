Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Given New $220.00 Price Target at Citigroup

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) had its price target upped by analysts at Citigroup from $180.00 to $220.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.00% from the company’s current price.

DDOG has been the subject of several other research reports. Truist Financial cut their price target on Datadog from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Datadog from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $191.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Datadog from $236.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Datadog from $230.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Datadog from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $175.79.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog stock opened at $174.60 on Friday. Datadog has a 12 month low of $69.73 and a 12 month high of $199.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 3.94 and a quick ratio of 3.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.48 billion, a PE ratio of -1,247.05 and a beta of 1.17.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.09. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 5.01%. The business had revenue of $326.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 83.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Datadog will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Datadog news, insider Alexis Le-Quoc sold 455,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.55, for a total value of $87,333,008.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 36,368 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.88, for a total value of $5,596,307.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,306,745 shares of company stock worth $225,520,716. 20.23% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DDOG. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Datadog in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 88.9% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Datadog by 467.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 62.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of customers technology stack.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.