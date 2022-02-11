Darktrace (LON:DARK) Given Hold Rating at Peel Hunt

Darktrace (LON:DARK)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They presently have a GBX 473 ($6.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.91% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DARK. Peel Hunt decreased their price target on Darktrace from GBX 946 ($12.79) to GBX 473 ($6.40) and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($13.52) price target on shares of Darktrace in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th.

Shares of DARK stock opened at GBX 411.61 ($5.57) on Friday. Darktrace has a 52-week low of GBX 3.92 ($0.05) and a 52-week high of GBX 1,003 ($13.56). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.65, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of £2.87 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.14. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 406.35 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 586.45.

Darktrace plc operates as an autonomous cyber security artificial intelligence (AI) company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers cyber defense solutions, which autonomously detects, investigates, and responds to advanced cyber-threats, including insider threat, remote working risks, ransomware, data loss, and supply chain vulnerabilities.

