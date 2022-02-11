DAOstack Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $137,916.00 (GEN)

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded 23.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded up 10.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DAOstack coin can now be bought for about $0.0315 or 0.00000074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DAOstack has a market cap of $1.54 million and approximately $137,916.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get DAOstack alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42,330.75 or 0.99905062 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00063900 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001427 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00004356 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00020996 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002480 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 22% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00020575 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.87 or 0.00379674 BTC.

About DAOstack

DAOstack (CRYPTO:GEN) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 49,029,095 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

DAOstack Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DAOstack using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DAOstack Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DAOstack and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.