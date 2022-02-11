CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $303.59 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) will post $303.59 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for CyrusOne’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.16 million and the lowest is $296.90 million. CyrusOne posted sales of $268.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.
On average, analysts expect that CyrusOne will report full year sales of $1.19 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.20 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $1.26 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.28 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CyrusOne.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on CONE shares. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut CyrusOne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on CyrusOne from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on CyrusOne in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair cut CyrusOne from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.82.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 2.8% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 21,070,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,631,148,000 after purchasing an additional 576,588 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CyrusOne by 13.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,255,632 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,258,350,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877,882 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in CyrusOne by 6.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,426,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $318,770,000 after purchasing an additional 287,276 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in CyrusOne by 62.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $246,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,322,792 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CyrusOne by 12.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,053,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $218,400,000 after purchasing an additional 343,667 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.21% of the company’s stock.
About CyrusOne
CyrusOne, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the enterprise-class, carrier-neutral data center properties. The firm provides data center facilities that protect and ensure the continued operation of IT infrastructure. Its data center properties are purpose-built facilities with redundant power, cooling and telecommunications systems and that are not network-specific, enabling customer interconnectivity to a range of telecommunications carriers.
