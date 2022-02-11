Cyclo Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTDH) Reaches New 12-Month High at $3.89

Shares of Cyclo Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CTDH) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.89 and last traded at $3.85, with a volume of 43038 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $3.71.
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.92.
Cyclo Therapeutics Company Profile (OTCMKTS:CTDH)
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cyclo Therapeutics (CTDH)
- Western Digital Stock is Ready to Pick Up
- 3 Brawny International Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- 3 Dependable Dogs of the Dow to Buy Now
- iRobot Is Starting To Look Good Again
- Insiders Shed Canada Goose In Fiscal Q3
Receive News & Ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cyclo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.