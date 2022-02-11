CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $200.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price objective dropped by investment analysts at Robert W. Baird from $225.00 to $200.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.55% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on CYBR. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CyberArk Software from $186.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.82.

Shares of CYBR opened at $155.58 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $152.99 and a 200-day moving average of $162.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,905,000 after purchasing an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software during the second quarter worth $203,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,536,000 after purchasing an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 43.3% during the second quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,503,000 after purchasing an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

