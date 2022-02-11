CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Price Target Cut to $180.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its target price cut by research analysts at Wedbush from $230.00 to $180.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. Wedbush’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.72% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CyberArk Software from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.65.

Shares of CYBR opened at $158.28 on Friday. CyberArk Software has a twelve month low of $113.34 and a twelve month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $6.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.06 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 3.67, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $152.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $162.90.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. CyberArk Software had a negative net margin of 11.09% and a negative return on equity of 4.96%. The business had revenue of $151.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,597,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Senvest Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P boosted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

