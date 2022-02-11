CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Given New $215.00 Price Target at Barclays

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Barclays from $190.00 to $215.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 38.19% from the stock’s current price.

CYBR has been the subject of several other reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $210.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $205.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.19.

CYBR opened at $155.58 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90. The company has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.36. CyberArk Software has a 1 year low of $113.34 and a 1 year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.67 and a quick ratio of 3.67.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 29,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,597,000 after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 106,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,905,000 after buying an additional 6,292 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Senvest Management LLC grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 308.4% in the 2nd quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 234,406 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,536,000 after buying an additional 177,006 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sirios Capital Management L P grew its position in shares of CyberArk Software by 43.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sirios Capital Management L P now owns 88,300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,503,000 after buying an additional 26,680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

