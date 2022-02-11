CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $144.54 Million

Brokerages expect that CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) will post $144.54 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have provided estimates for CyberArk Software’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $142.67 million to $146.00 million. CyberArk Software posted sales of $144.52 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CyberArk Software will report full-year sales of $496.07 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $494.27 million to $497.60 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $559.61 million, with estimates ranging from $549.91 million to $568.67 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CyberArk Software.

Get CyberArk Software alerts:

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.66. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $151.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.48 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. CyberArk Software’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on CYBR shares. Citigroup started coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $166.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on CyberArk Software from $220.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on CyberArk Software from $173.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $183.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $155.58 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $6.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -111.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. CyberArk Software has a 12-month low of $113.34 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $152.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $162.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 3,948 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $613,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 12,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Orion Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of CyberArk Software by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 7,730 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

About CyberArk Software

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on CyberArk Software (CYBR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for CyberArk Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CyberArk Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.