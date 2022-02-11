CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) Sets New 1-Year High After Strong Earnings

CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as high as $111.25 and last traded at $110.83, with a volume of 7779645 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $109.41.

The pharmacy operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.66% and a return on equity of 14.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This is an increase from CVS Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is 38.46%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of CVS Health from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $111.00 to $116.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.59.

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 6,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.00, for a total transaction of $660,431.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Troyen A. Brennan sold 47,937 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $5,273,070.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 143,864 shares of company stock worth $15,572,925 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CVS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 20.3% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,085,072 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $89,988,000 after purchasing an additional 183,215 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 5.9% during the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 22,978 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $1,917,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% during the second quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 623,959 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $52,063,000 after acquiring an additional 11,026 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 0.6% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 683,818 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $57,058,000 after acquiring an additional 4,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 3.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 707,800 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $59,059,000 after acquiring an additional 24,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $103.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.43. The stock has a market cap of $139.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.81.

About CVS Health (NYSE:CVS)

CVS Health Corp. engages in the provision of healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Pharmacy Services, Retail or Long-Term Care, Health Care Benefits, and Corporate/Other. The Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions. The Retail or Long-Term Care segment includes the sale of prescription drugs and an assortment of health and wellness products, and general merchandise.

