Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cutera Inc designs, develops, manufactures and markets the CoolGlide family of products for use in laser and other light-based aesthetic applications. The original CoolGlide CV provides permanent hair reduction on all skin types. The second generation CoolGlide Excel incorporated features that added the capability to treat a variety of vascular lesions, which include facial telangiectasia, spider and reticular leg veins. The CoolGlide Vantage added non-ablative skin therapy to the range of applications offered by the system. “

Separately, Maxim Group upgraded shares of Cutera from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $62.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CUTR opened at $37.79 on Tuesday. Cutera has a one year low of $25.01 and a one year high of $60.35. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.89 and a 200-day moving average of $43.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.27. The stock has a market cap of $678.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 92.17 and a beta of 1.63.

In related news, CFO Rohan Seth purchased 1,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.38 per share, with a total value of $41,536.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO David H. Mowry purchased 2,784 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.91 per share, for a total transaction of $99,973.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 8,182 shares of company stock valued at $292,805. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUTR. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the third quarter worth $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the second quarter worth $49,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $80,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Cutera by 171.7% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 2,377 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter.

Cutera Company Profile

Cutera, Inc engages in the provision of laser and energy-based aesthetic systems for practitioners. It operates through the following segments: United States, Japan, Asia excluding Japan, Europe, and Rest of the World. Its products include enlighten, excel HR, excel V+, secret Pro, Juliet, secret RF, and xeo.

