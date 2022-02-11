Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Shares Sold by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in Curis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) by 13.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,361,294 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 219,811 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s holdings in Curis were worth $10,659,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Curis by 58.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,186,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $57,997,000 after acquiring an additional 2,639,875 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 278.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,709,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $46,079,000 after acquiring an additional 4,202,509 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,222,692 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,077,000 after acquiring an additional 520,190 shares during the last quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Curis by 68.3% during the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,582,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,454,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of Curis by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 3,023,006 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,340,000 after acquiring an additional 542,843 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CRIS opened at $3.50 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.11. Curis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.92 and a 12-month high of $17.40. The company has a market cap of $320.63 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 2.90.

Curis (NASDAQ:CRIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. Curis had a negative net margin of 373.25% and a negative return on equity of 33.62%. The company had revenue of $3.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.11) EPS. Analysts expect that Curis, Inc. will post -0.48 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CRIS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Curis from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Curis from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Curis currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.38.

Curis, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers. Its pipeline includes CUDC-907, CA-4948, CA-170 and CA-327. The CUDC-907 pipeline is an orally available small molecule inhibitor of HDAC and PI3K enzymes. The CA-170 pipeline is an also an orally-available small molecule antagonist of PD-L1 and VISTA immune checkpoints.

