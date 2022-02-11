Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “
Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84.
About Cumulus Media
Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.
