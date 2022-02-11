Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Cumulus Media (NASDAQ:CMLS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cumulus Media Inc. is a radio broadcasting company. It owns and operates radio stations which provide local programs, music, sports, entertainment, news and advertising solutions. Cumulus Media Inc. is based in Atlanta, United States. “

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CMLS opened at $10.53 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $215.90 million, a PE ratio of -210.60 and a beta of 1.98. Cumulus Media has a 52-week low of $8.91 and a 52-week high of $14.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CMLS. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Cumulus Media by 7.0% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 778,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,406,000 after purchasing an additional 50,661 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC grew its position in Cumulus Media by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 29,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 396,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,806,000 after acquiring an additional 28,041 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC lifted its position in Cumulus Media by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,022,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,596,000 after acquiring an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Cumulus Media by 15.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 5,978 shares during the period. 67.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cumulus Media

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cumulus Media (CMLS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.