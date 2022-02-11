Css LLC Il Invests $597,000 in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Vista Outdoor Inc. (NYSE:VSTO) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Vista Outdoor by 29.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 622,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,800,000 after purchasing an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vista Outdoor in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,912,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth about $2,391,000. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in Vista Outdoor by 93.3% during the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 227,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 109,640 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Vista Outdoor in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,851,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Vista Outdoor stock opened at $37.83 on Friday. Vista Outdoor Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $52.69. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.85. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.07.

Vista Outdoor (NYSE:VSTO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.88 by $0.22. Vista Outdoor had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 47.33%. The company had revenue of $794.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.79 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Vista Outdoor Inc. will post 7.86 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Sudhanshu Shekhar Priyadarshi acquired 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $39.22 per share, for a total transaction of $47,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Christopher T. Metz sold 20,000 shares of Vista Outdoor stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.56, for a total transaction of $871,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.78% of the company’s stock.

VSTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Aegis raised their price target on Vista Outdoor from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Vista Outdoor from $61.00 to $57.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Vista Outdoor from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on Vista Outdoor from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on Vista Outdoor from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

Vista Outdoor, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of consumer products in the outdoor sports and recreation markets. It operates through the following segments: Shooting Sports and Outdoor Products. The Shooting Sports segment is comprised of ammunition and hunting & shooting accessories product lines.

