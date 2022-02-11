Css LLC Il Invests $475,000 in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $16,860,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $955,000. SIR Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,737,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of DT Midstream during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $387,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DTM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, US Capital Advisors raised shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.63.

DT Midstream stock opened at $52.73 on Friday. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.21 and a 12-month high of $54.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $49.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 17th.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

