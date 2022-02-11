Css LLC Il Invests $392,000 in Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK)

Css LLC Il purchased a new position in shares of Prudential plc (NYSE:PUK) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 10,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $392,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUK. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Prudential by 38.2% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 51,134 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,057,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Prudential by 19.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,585,780 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,518,000 after buying an additional 423,164 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in Prudential during the second quarter worth about $288,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 833,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,751,000 after purchasing an additional 8,180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prudential by 1.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 98,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares in the last quarter. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PUK has been the topic of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a report on Friday, November 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Prudential in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Prudential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prudential presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.00.

Prudential stock opened at $33.71 on Friday. Prudential plc has a 52-week low of $31.93 and a 52-week high of $44.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $34.42 and a 200-day moving average of $38.13.

Prudential Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of insurance and financial services. It operates through the Asia and U.S. geographical segments. The Asia segment consists of health and protection, other life insurance, mutual funds, selected personal lines property and casualty insurance, group insurance, and institutional fund management.

