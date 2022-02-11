Css LLC Il Decreases Stock Holdings in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Css LLC Il lowered its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,000 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RVT. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Royce Value Trust by 9.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 584,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after buying an additional 51,642 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.7% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 348,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,619,000 after buying an additional 18,795 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 5.4% during the second quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 248,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,716,000 after buying an additional 12,792 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.7% during the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $730,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 6.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,930,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,561,000 after buying an additional 252,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RVT opened at $17.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.57. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.09 and a 1 year high of $20.00.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 10th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.01%.

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

