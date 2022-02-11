Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 4,714 Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works Inc (NYSE:BBWI) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 4,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $297,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Maj Invest Holding A S acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $31,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Bath & Body Works news, Director Robert H. Schottenstein sold 5,375 shares of Bath & Body Works stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.52, for a total value of $400,545.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 16.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE BBWI opened at $60.75 on Friday. Bath & Body Works Inc has a 1 year low of $38.08 and a 1 year high of $82.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $63.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.17. The firm has a market cap of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.77.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.32. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 14.24% and a negative return on equity of 165.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works Inc will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This is a positive change from Bath & Body Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.58%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BBWI shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Bath & Body Works from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $76.00 to $69.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

