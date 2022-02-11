Css LLC Il Acquires Shares of 10,286 DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Css LLC Il acquired a new stake in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in shares of DT Midstream in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. 73.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:DTM opened at $52.73 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $49.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. DT Midstream, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.21 and a twelve month high of $54.10.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of DT Midstream from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of DT Midstream from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DT Midstream presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.63.

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

