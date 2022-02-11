CSL (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) Hits New 12-Month Low at $87.18

CSL Limited (OTCMKTS:CSLLY) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $87.18 and last traded at $87.41, with a volume of 108138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $90.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CSL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSL has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.00.

Get CSL alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $99.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

CSL Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of biopharmaceutical and allied products. It operates through the CSL Behring and Seqirus segments. The CSL Behring segment provides plasma therapies and conducts early stage research on plasma and non plasma therapies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CSL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.