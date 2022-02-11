CSFB Lowers TC Energy (TSE:TRP) to Neutral

CSFB downgraded shares of TC Energy (TSE:TRP) (NYSE:TRP) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. National Bank Financial cut shares of TC Energy from an outperform overweight rating to a sector perform overweight rating in a report on Sunday, November 7th. Tudor Pickering restated a hold rating and set a C$63.00 target price on shares of TC Energy in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of TC Energy from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of TC Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$72.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$67.68.

Get TC Energy alerts:

Shares of TSE:TRP opened at C$65.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$64.29 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68. TC Energy has a 1-year low of C$53.20 and a 1-year high of C$68.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.01, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$61.64 and a 200 day moving average price of C$61.92.

In other TC Energy news, Director Andrea E. Jalbert sold 9,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$58.59, for a total value of C$556,333.61. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$120,394.44. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,828 shares of company stock valued at $576,674.

About TC Energy

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, and Power and Storage segments. The company builds and operates 93,400 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.