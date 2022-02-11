CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) & Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Head-To-Head Survey

CS Disco (NYSE:LAW) and Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for CS Disco and Cloopen Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CS Disco 0 0 9 0 3.00 Cloopen Group 0 1 1 0 2.50

CS Disco presently has a consensus price target of $64.00, suggesting a potential upside of 64.36%. Cloopen Group has a consensus price target of $21.60, suggesting a potential upside of 881.82%. Given Cloopen Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cloopen Group is more favorable than CS Disco.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

41.6% of CS Disco shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.4% of Cloopen Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares CS Disco and Cloopen Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CS Disco N/A N/A N/A Cloopen Group -68.36% -66.20% -23.09%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares CS Disco and Cloopen Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CS Disco N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Cloopen Group $117.65 million 2.99 -$75.43 million ($15.64) -0.14

CS Disco has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Cloopen Group.

Summary

CS Disco beats Cloopen Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

CS Disco Company Profile

CS Disco Inc. provides software service solutions. The Company offers cloud based, artificial intelligence-powered legal solution which simplifies ediscovery, legal document review and case management for enterprises, law firms, legal services providers and governments. CS Disco Inc. is based in AUSTIN, Texas.

Cloopen Group Company Profile

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service solution that provides application programing interfaces and software development kits to embed messaging, voice call, audio and video, instant messaging, and other communications into enterprises' applications, services, and/or business processes; cloud-based contact centers, which offers RongCC and 7moor Cloud solutions; and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations, such as RongVideo that provides instant messaging, audio and video conferencing, and telephony solutions. It serves a customer base consisting of enterprises of various industries, including internet, telecommunications, financial services, education, industrial manufacturing, and energy. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

