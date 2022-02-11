CryptoSoul (SOUL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $58.00

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded down 15.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $693,988.15 and approximately $58.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 22.4% lower against the US dollar. One CryptoSoul coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $89.32 or 0.00206255 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00027180 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002254 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000572 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $178.91 or 0.00413128 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.51 or 0.00068139 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000500 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00008327 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000501 BTC.

CryptoSoul Coin Profile

CryptoSoul (SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 318,125,249 coins. CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official message board is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

